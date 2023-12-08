CAF Champions League: Medeama stay alive in Group D with home draw against Yanga

Medeama remained in contention for a CAF Champions League quarter-final qualification after a 1-1 draw with Tanzanian side Young Africans on Friday, 8 December 2023 at Baba Yara Stadium.

The Ghanaian champions moved to the summit of Group D with four points; apiece with record holders Al Ahly who face CR Belouizdad of Algeria later tonight.

The Mauve and Yellows took the lead on 27 minutes when striker Jonathan Sowah expertly converted a penalty.

This was after Derrick Fordjour had outwitted Dickson Job with his pace; controlled a weighted pass with his chest inside the box but was brought down.

The referee did not hesitate to point to the spot for a penalty and then flashed Job a yellow card.

But nine minutes later the Citizens drew level through Paçome Zouzoua who pulled the trigger from inside the area.

The Ivorian import dispossessed Fordjour of the ball before surging forward to smash in a left-footer.

After the break, Kofi Asmah came close to scoring but his header, inside the box, on a free-kick went wide.

This fixture concludes the first round of matches of the campaign as the competition returns in February 2024.