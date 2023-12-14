CAF Champions League: Medeama suffer major setback ahead of Yanga clash

Medeama SC have been dealt a massive blow ahead of their CAF Champions League clash against Yanga SC, with top defender Nurudeen Abdulai ruled out of the game due to a shoulder injury.

Abdulai sustained the injury during the 1-1 stalemate against the Tanzanian champions in Kumasi last week, and has since been unable to recover in time for the crucial match.

The 24-year-old defender has been a key player for Medeama this season, helping the team reach the Champions League group stage for the first time.

His impressive performances also earned him a call-up to the Black Stars, Ghana's national team, for the November games against Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Medeama coach Evans Adotey expressed his disappointment at losing Abdulai for the Yanga showdown but remains confident in his team's ability to overcome the setback.

Despite the setback, Medeama will still have a strong lineup against Yanga, with players like goalkeeper Felix Kyei and Jonathan Sowah all expected to start.