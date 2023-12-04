CAF Champions League: Medeama targets qualification from group after securing first win

Medeama SC owner, Moses Armah, has expressed utmost confidence in his team's ability to progress to the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League.

His statement comes after Medeama's crucial victory over CR Belouizdad of Algeria in Kumasi on Friday.

The Ghanaian champions had to overcome a deficit to secure the win, with goals from Daniel Lomotey and Kamaradini Mamudu securing the three points.

The victory puts Medeama just three points behind Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who currently occupy the top spot in the group after two matches.

Medeama's win against Belouizdad was a vital one, considering they had lost their opening match against Al Ahly.

However, with this victory, they have regained their footing in the competition and are now well-positioned to make a push for the quarterfinals.

When asked about his team's chances, Moses Armah was unequivocal in his assessment. "Medeama will, without a doubt, advance to the quarterfinals in the CAF Champions League," he told Akoma FM in Kumasi.

Medeama's next hurdle comes in the form of Young African from Tanzania, whom they will face in their third group game at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend. With their renewed confidence and determination, Medeama will be looking to secure another vital win and solidify their position in the group.