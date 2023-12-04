CAF Champions League: Medeama top marksman Jonathan Sowah returns to face Yanga

Medeama SC will be boosted by the return of their talismanic forward Jonathan Sowah when they face Young Africans in the CAF Champions League this Friday.

The Yellow and Mauves will play host go the Tanzanian champions in the third round of the Champions League group stage at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Medeama recorded a remarkable comeback victory over CR Belouizdad last Friday, and a win against Yanga will boost their chances of advancing to the next round.

The Ghana champions, even without Sowah, overcame the Algerians with a 2-1 triumph at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Sowah was suspended and missed the match due to accumulated yellow cards but is available to face the Tanzanians on Friday.

Sowah has been pivotal for Medeama since his arrival at the club, orchestrating attacking play, and his ability to sway critical moments will bec sorely missed, forcing the team to reconsider their strategies.

The 24-year-old has 18 goals in 33 matches for the Yellow and Mauves since making his debut last year.

He has 6 goals in 13 games in the current campaign, including two in the Champions League.