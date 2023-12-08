CAF Champions League: Medeama's Nurudeen Abdulai sustains injury in 1-1 draw against Yanga 

Medeama SC, the Ghanaian representative in the CAF Champions League, encountered a setback as defender Nurudeen Abdulai suffered an injury during the 1-1 draw against Yanga on Friday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Despite being held to a draw by the Tanzanian giants on matchday three of the CAF Champions League group stage, Medeama faced a more significant setback with Abdulai's injury.

Abdulai sustained a severe injury just before the end of the first half and was subsequently replaced by Kofi Asmah.

The extent of Abdulai's injury will be assessed through further medical examinations.

Unfortunately, the center back is expected to miss the upcoming away fixture against Yanga in Dar es Salaam next week.

His absence will undoubtedly pose a significant challenge for the Mauve and Yellow in their ongoing CAF Champions League campaign.