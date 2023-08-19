CAF Champions League: Remo Stars arrive in Ghana ahead of Medeama clash

Nigerian club, Remo Stars have arrived in Ghana ahead of their CAF Champions League preliminary stage clash against Ghanaian champions, Medeama SC.

Remo Stars touched down on Saturday morning in Accra, arriving in a private jet with 20 players, the technical team and management members.

The team will travel to Cape Coast later on Saturday for their mandatory training at the Cape Coast stadium before tomorrow's showdown.

Both Remo Stars and Medeama are hoping to make it to the next stage of the competition, with the winner on aggregate facing Guinean giants AC Horoya.

"It's a crucial moment for the club, the players, inclusive of myself the coach, being our first time playing in the Champions League and we are most excited. Most importantly we are playing against a private-owned club in the same region of Africa," coach Daniel Ogunmodede said.

Medeama are also playing in the tournament for the first time after winning the Ghana Premier League.

The Mauve and Yellow will travel to Nigeria for the second leg next week.