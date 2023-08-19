GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF Champions League: Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede reveals readiness for Medeama SC

Published on: 19 August 2023
CAF Champions League: Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede reveals readiness for Medeama SC

Remo Stars coach, Daniel Ogunmodede insists his team is ready for Ghanaian champions Medeama SC. 

The Nigerian club are in Ghana for the first leg of their preliminary CAF Champions League clash in Cape Coast on Sunday.

"We are prepared to play Medeama. They are the champions of Ghana and that means a lot. We seek to explore the opportunities and see how it will go," he said at the pre-match presser.

"Our biggest challenge is that we are not getting a lot of information about Medeama SC and don't forget their are the champions of Ghana and we are the runners-up of our game. We are kind of a second feed and if they are not good they would not be the champions of Ghana," he added.

"We know what we are facing tomorrow and we are hoping to give our best."

Both teams are playing in the Champions League for the first time following their success in their respective leagues.

Medema will travel to Nigeria for the second leg in a week time.

