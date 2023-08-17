CAF Champions League: Remo Stars Daniel Ogunmodede confident of a positive result against Medeama

Remo Stars coach, Daniel Ogunmodede insists his team will only leave Ghana with a positive result in their CAF Champions League preliminary game against Medeama SC.

The Nigerians will arrive in Ghana on Thursday for the first-leg of their encounter at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday.

With the winner of the two-legged game set to face Guinean giants Horoya AC at the next stage, Ogunmodede believes his team is ready for the Ghanaian champions.

“For us we will do everything possible to get a positive result to make our fans happy. We also want to make the game worthy of watching for our fans too," he told Ghanasportspage.com.

Meanwhile, Medeama have been preparing for the encounter since last month, adding new players to their ranks as they eye a successful campaign in Africa's elite competition.

The Mauve and Yellow will travel to Nigeria for the second league in a week's time.