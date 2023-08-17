GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF Champions League: Remo Stars to arrive on Saturday ahead of Medeama SC clash

Published on: 17 August 2023
Ahead of the CAF Champions League preliminary round clash, Nigerian club Remo Stars are expected to touch down in Ghana on Saturday to face Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC in the first leg scheduled for Sunday, August 20.

Medeama SC will play host to the Nigerian outfit at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday but their opponents have decided to arrive about just 24 hours prior to the big game.

According to the owner of Remo Stars, Kunle Soname, their decision to arrive late is due to the similarities between Ghana and Nigeria with regard to the weather conditions.

“We will be arriving on Saturday with an airline that is a sponsor of our team. Arriving on Saturday will not affect us because the weather conditions are similar,” he told Akoma FM.

The clash will be one between debutants who are aiming to make a mark on the African continent with their performances and both teams have expressed their readiness for the tie.

Before the match on Sunday, Remo Stars will hold a training session at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday evening.

After the first leg, the return match will be played the following week at the Remo Stars stadium in Abuja.

