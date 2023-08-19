GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF Champions League: Remo Stars touch down in Cape Coast ahead of Medeama clash

Published on: 19 August 2023
Remo Stars have arrived in Cape Coast ahead of their epic CAF Champions League clash against Medeama SC. 

The Nigerian club touched down in Accra on Saturday morning, and immediately left for Cape Coast, where the match will be played.

The team will hold it's mandatory training at Cape Coast on Saturday afternoon before the match on Sunday.

Both Remo Stars and Medeama are hoping to make it to the next stage of the competition, with the winner on aggregate facing Guinean giants AC Horoya.

"It's a crucial moment for the club, the players, inclusive of myself the coach, being our first time playing in the Champions League and we are most excited. Most importantly we are playing against a private-owned club in the same region of Africa," coach Daniel Ogunmodede said.

Medeama are also playing in the tournament for the first time after winning the Ghana Premier League.

The Mauve and Yellow will travel to Nigeria for the second leg next week.

