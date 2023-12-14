CAF Champions League: Top Moroccan referee Redouane Jiyed to take charge of Yanga vs. Medeama in Tanzania

Moroccan referee Rédouane Jiyed has been chosen by CAF to officiate the upcoming clash between Young Africans and Medeama SC in Tanzania in the CAF Champions League.

The officiating team, including assistants Lahsen Azgaou and Mostafa Akarkad, as well as Fourth Official Karim Sabry, all hail from Morocco.

Makur Majok Kariom Majok Mabil from South Sudan is designated as the Match Commissioner, and Alberto Daniel Razafitsitamy from Madagascar will serve as the Referee Assessor.

Ali Mwebe from Uganda is the general coordinator, and Siyabulela Andisiwe Gantsho from South Africa will be the security officer.

The match is scheduled for Wednesday, December 20, with a kickoff time of 16:00 GMT at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar Es Salaam.

Jiyed was the centre referee when TP Mazembe pipped Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League last week in Lubumbashi.

He was also in charge of the Arab Club Championship final involving Saudi giants Al Hilal and Al Nassr.