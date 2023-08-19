CAF Champions League: "We are ready for Medeama SC"- Remo Stars captain Nduka Junior

Remo Stars captain, Nduka Junior is confident ahead of their CAF Champions League clash against Medeama SC on Sunday.

The Nigerian Premier League runners-up travel to Cape Coast for the first-leg of the preliminary stage of the elite club competition.

According to Nduka Junior, the team is prepared to match the Ghanaian champions for a place in the next round of the CAF Champions League.

"We are used to travelling like this and so we have no problem. We are also prepared against Medeama. We both want to qualify and we have to work hard to achieve that," he said.

Remo Stars held their mandatory training at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday ahead of Sunday's epic game.

"We are prepared to play Medeama. They are the champions of Ghana and that means a lot. We seek to explore the opportunities and see how it will go," said coach of Remo Stars, Daniel Ogunmodede.

"Our biggest challenge is that we are not getting a lot of information about Medeama SC and don't forget their are the champions of Ghana and we are the runners-up of our game. We are kind of a second feed and if they are not good they would not be the champions of Ghana," he added.

"We know what we are facing tomorrow and we are hoping to give our best."