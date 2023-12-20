CAF Champions League: Zimbabwe winger Kudakwashe Mahachi starts for Medeama against Young Africans

Zimbabwe international forward Kudakwashe Mahachi has earned a role in Medeama SC starting lineup for the first time in the CAF Champions League.

Medeama head coach Augustine Evans Adotey has named a strong starting lineup to face Young Africans SC, taking place on Wednesday afternoon.

Mahachi scored first competitive goal for the Yellow and Mauves in the Ghana FA Cup when they beat lower-tier side Basake Holy Stars last week.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Supersport United took the place of Daniel Lomotey.

Black Stars left-back Abdul Fatawu Hamidu has returned to the starting lineup for the match after recovering from injury. He has been out in the last two games.

The match is taking place at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salam with kickoff set for 13:00 GMT.

Yanga are chasing for their first victory in the CAF Champions League after picking just two points from their previous three matches.

Below is the starting XI facing Yanga this afternoon:

Felix Kyei (GK) - Kwadwo Amoako, Emmanuel Cudjoe, Baba Musa Abdulai, Abdul Fatawu Hamidu - Jean Ourega Vital, Manuel Mantey, Nana Kofi Babil, Derrick Fordjour, Kudakwashe Mahachi - Jonathan Sowah.