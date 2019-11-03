CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko coach makes four changes to face San Pedro; Songne Yacouba axed

Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen has made four changes to his starting line-up to face for FC San Pedro in the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup playoff second leg.

The Norwegian has brought in experienced centre back Wahab Adams to replace Stephen Ayiku Tetteh.

Patrick Yeboah maintains his position as left back and Empem Dacosta as right back.

In midfield, Kelvin Andoh has been given the nod to start along side Justice Blay, Samuel Frimpong, Ivorian Didi Arnold and Collins Ameyaw

Richard Arthur will be the lone up upfront.

Asante Kotoko hold a slim 1-0 lead from the first leg and need a favourable result to progress to the group stage of CAF's second-tier CAF inter-clubs competition.

Asante Kotoko starting XI to face San Pedro

Felix Annan- Agyemang Badu, Patrick Yeboah, Empem Dacosta, Wahab Adams-Justice Blay Kelvin Andoh, Samuel Frimpong, Didi Arnold, Collins Ameyaw-Richard Arthur