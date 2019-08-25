CAF Confederation Cup: AshantiGold assistant coach hails hat-trick hero Shafiu Mumuni

AshantiGold assistant coach Yakubu Sharif Mambo has praised striker Shafiu Mumuni following his hat-trick in the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.

Mumuni scored a sensational eight-minute hat-trick as the Miners thumped Akonangui FC 3-0 to progress to the second qualifying round of the competition.

The Miners won the tie 4-1 on aggregate and will now face last year finalist RS Berkane

“Shafiu is very important to the team, his presence alone makes his teammates play better. Without him, we find goals very hard to come by. He is one of the best striker’s we’ve ever had Ashgold and even in Ghana” Mambo told reporters after the match.