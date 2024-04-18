CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC leave for Egypt ahead of Zamalek clash

Dreams FC have left Accra for Cairo ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup semi-final first-leg clash against Egyptian giants Zamalek.

The Still Believe lads are expected to arrive in Egypt later today to begin preparations for the game slated for Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the Cairo International Stadium.

The team led by coach Abdul Karim Zito are hoping to reach the final of the Confederation Cup in their first adventure in African football.

The FA Cup holders have exceeded expectations following a fairytale campaign, which has seen them beat some of the best clubs in Africa.

Dreams eliminated former Confederation Cup champions Stade Malien in the quarter-final to reach this stage. They also topped Group C of the competition, beating Tunisian giants Club Africain and Rivers United of Nigeria.

The Dawu-based club became the first team since Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in 2004 to reach the semifinal of an Africa inter-club competition.