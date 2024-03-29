CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC leave for Mali ahead of Stade Malien clash

Dreams FC have left Ghana for Bamako ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg against Stade Malien.

The team led by coach Karim Zito and his technical team were escorted to the airport by President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku as well as Executive Council Member Fredrick Acheampong.

The Ghanaian FA Cup holders will be hoping to continue their impressive run in the competition by reaching the semi-finals.

Dreams FC are enjoying an outstanding campaign in their first-ever participation in a continental championship.

The Dawu-based club reached the last eight of the competition after finishing top of Group B ahead of Nigeria's Rivers United and Tunisian heavyweights Club Africain with Angola's Academica Lobito placing bottom of the table.

Satde Malien will host the Ghanaian club on Sunday in the first leg before the second leg in Kumasi in a fortnight time. The winner of the two-legged game progresses to the semi-final of the competition.