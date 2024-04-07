CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC punch ticket to semis after intense battle against Stade Malien

Dreams FC secured their spot in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals after a thrilling draw against Stade Malien de Bamako at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium.

In a gripping encounter, the 'Still Believe' outfit displayed resilience, rallying from behind to draw 1-1 with the Malian side, ultimately advancing on a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

In a rematch that mirrored their first-leg performance, Dreams shocked Stade Malien by claiming a 2-1 victory in Bamako.

Their journey in the second leg saw them initially denying a goal by VAR, as Derrick Atta Agyei's early strike was disallowed for offside.

However, they persevered, and Yoro Diaby's 59th-minute goal briefly put Stade Malien in the lead.

Yet, Dreams refused to relent, as substitute Sylvester Simba equalized in the 70th minute, clinching their spot in the semi-finals.

Looking ahead, they await the winner between Modern Future FC and Zamalek SC, with Zamalek holding a slim 2-1 advantage from the first leg.

Karim Zito's side now stands alongside debutants MO Bejaia of Algeria and Marumo Gallants of South Africa in the semi-final lineup, marking an impressive journey in the continental competition.

Dreams' resilience and determination have propelled them into the spotlight, setting the stage for an exciting clash in the upcoming rounds.