CAF Confederation Cup: Referees are making the competition better - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed his satisfaction with the officiating in the CAF Confederation Cup, commending the match officials for their outstanding performance.

Dreams FC's journey in the CAF Confederation Cup has been nothing short of remarkable as they gear up for their quarterfinal clash against Stade Malien.

The Still Believe lads have defied expectations in their debut appearance in the competition by securing a spot in the quarterfinals for the first time in their history.

Finishing at the top of their group, they now face Stade Malien in a highly anticipated showdown, with the first leg scheduled to take place in Bamako this weekend, followed by the return fixture in Kumasi.

Zito, a seasoned figure in African football, lauded the referees for their exceptional work, emphasizing the importance of fair officiating in such high-stakes encounters.

“Playing in Africa is fantastic. I played to the highest level during my playing time and have seen a lot of things. As a coach, I led King Faisal to Africa but unfortunately, we exited in the first round. One of the most important things in the ongoing season is officiating, the referees are not saint but they are closer to saints because they have performed extremely well”

“I went to Angola and scored three goals, it stood and that gives every team the motivation to perform. The referees have been fair so far and its making the competition better” he told Kessben FM.

Zito's confidence in the officiating reflects the fairness and transparency witnessed throughout the competition, contributing to the overall enhancement of the tournament's quality.

As Dreams FC prepare for their crucial encounter against Stade Malien, the team will embark on their journey to Bamako, Mali, on Friday, ahead of the first leg clash at the Stade 26 Mars Stadium scheduled for Sunday at 5 pm.

With aspirations of securing a positive result away from home, Dreams FC aim to make the return leg a mere formality, showcasing their determination to excel on the continental stage.