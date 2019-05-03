CAF President Ahmad slams one-sided media accusations of corruption

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad has expressed his disappointment over persistent media reports accusing him of corruption insisting the claims are false and one-sided.

The Malagasy has been at the end of some consistent media reports of graft with accusations of him bribing presidents of African FAs and misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A football news website insideworldfootball has spent the better part of the last two months reporting allegation of supposed misdeeds of Ahmad including sexual harassment of four staffers.

The Reuters news agency also published allegations by the dismissed former General Secretary of CAF Amr Fahmy, accusing Ahmad of corruption and abuse of office.

Ahmad says the allegations against him are false while expressing his disquiet over the nature of the reports that did not seek his version before it was made public.

"It’s not in my education or in my culture to talk about people. We deal with the issues internally," Ahmad said when asked about corruption allegations against him," Ahmad said when asked by journalist Osasu Obayiuwana about of Fahmy.

"But I am disappointed in the media, particularly reputable journalists, who have been saying a lot of things without hearing the other side. They are defaming people with no evidence."

The reports of the allegations against Ahmad did not carry a reaction or a response from the Malagasy who has been in charge of CAF for just two years.

Ahmad has denied all the accusations levelled against him by the former General Secretary of CAF.