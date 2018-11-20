GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

CAF rejects Zamalek’s president appeal against his one-year ban

Published on: 20 November 2018
CAF rejects Zamalek’s president appeal against his one-year ban
CAF

The confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the rejection of the appeal filed by Zamalek’s president Mortada Mansour against its decision to ban him for a year.

Mansour was handed a one-year ban from engaging in any kind of football related activities and was fined a sum of $40,000 over abusive statements he made against CAF officials last September.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) received a letter from the CAF revealing that Mansour’s appeal was not even discussed since the Zamalek president failed to pay a required fee of $3,000 on time.

The CAF also advised that Zamalek’s only way to appeal against the decision, at this point, is through the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Egypt’s Zamalek will be playing in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup scheduled to start this month.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations