CAF releases final nominees for men's coach of the year award; Cissé, Regragui and Mosimane included

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the final list of nominees for the men's coach of the year of the CAF Awards 2022.

The CAF Awards 2022 will be held at the Grand Theatre in Rabat, Morocco on Friday, July 21, 2022.

This is a keenly contested category as 2022 Africa Cup of Nations winning coach Aliou Cissé and the 2022 CAF Champions League winner Walid Regragui made the list.

Tom Saintfiet, who guided Gambia to their maiden participation in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and reached the quarter-finals will compete with Cissé and Regragui for the award.

The other nominees in this gunning for the men's coach of the year award are former Al Ahly SC boss Pitso Mosimame and Portuguese trainer Carlos Queiroz who was recently in charge of Egypt.

The winner will be decided by a voting panel made up of CAF Technical Committee, Media Professionals, Head coaches & Captains of Member Associations and clubs involved at the group stage of the Interclub competitions for the 2021/22 season.