CAF U-23 Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Tanko makes two starting line-up changes for Egypt clash - Lomotey, Obeng start

Ghana U-23 coach Ibrahim Tanko has made two changes to the starting line-up against hosts Egypt at the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations on Monday night.

The Black Meteors are chasing the victory that could help them reach the knock out stages of the competition and spur their qualification for the Olympics Games.

Spain-based striker Emmanuel Lomotey and Samuel Obeng replace Simon Zibo and Isaah Abass in the starting XI.

Goalkeeper Kwame Baah maintains his place in between the sticks.

The defensive line remains unchanged with Kingsley Fobi and Edward Sarpong playing on the right and left sides respectively.

Zakaria Fuseini and Habib Mohammed combine in central defense.

Emmanuel Lomotey, Michael Agbekpornu, Evans Mensah and Yaw Yeboah line up in midfield.

Kwabena Owusu and Samuel Obeng will lead the attack.

Ghana held Cameroon to a 1-1 draw in their opening Group A match played in Cairo on Friday.

Ghana XI v Egypt:

Baah Kwame Fobi Kingsley Edward Sarpong Zakaria Bukari Habib Mohammed Lomotey Emmanuel Michael Agbekpornu E.Mensah Samuel Obeng Yaw Yeboah Kwabena Owusu