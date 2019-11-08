CAF U-23 Cup of Nations: Ibrahim Tanko names strong line up against Cameroon

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has named a strong line up for the opening game against Cameroon in the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah starts between the sticks, as he has done through out the qualifiers.

Kingsley Fobi and Edward Sarpong will play and the right and left side of defense respectively with Zakaria Fuseini and Habib Mohammed combing in the center of defense.

In midfield, Simon Zimo will shield the defense with Michael Agbekpornu and Captain Yaw Yeboah offering support.

Evans Mensah and Abass Isaah will play on the flanks with Kwabena Owusu spearheading the attack.

Below is the Starting line Up: Kwame Baah Kingsley Fobi Edward Sarpong Fuseini Zakaria Mohammed Habid Simon Zibo Isaah Abass Michael Agbekponu Kwabena Owusu Evans Mensah Yaw Yeboah