Ghana's CAF U23 Cup of Nations final qualifying round opponents Algeria beat top-flight side ES Setif 2-1 on Friday in a friendly.

The pair of goals was scored by Boutmene and Messaoudi.

The match was played at the 8 May Stadium.

Algeria U23 coach Ludovic Batelli has chosen 8 May as the venue for the return leg clash against Ghana next month.

The first leg will be played in Ghana on 5 September.