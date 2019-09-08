CAF U23 Cup of Nations qualifier: Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko names 18-man squad for Algeria decider

Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko has named an 18-man squad for their 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations decider against Algeria on Tuesday.

Only midfielder-cum-defender Micheal Agbekornu replaced Nurudeen Abdul-Aziz in the match day squad for the first leg.

The Black Meteors face a daunting task of qualify for this year's tournament- a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier- after a disappointing 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Ghana's contingent will fly out on Sunday and the match will be played at the Stade du 8 mai 1945 in Sétif.

Ghana U23 squad:

Kwame Baah, Kingsley Fobi, Gideon Mensah, Zakaria Fuseni, Nicholas Opoku, Majeed Ashimeru, Yaw Yeboah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Panstil, Dauda Mohammed, Bernard Tekpetey

Joel Fameyeh,William Denkyi, Habid Mohammed, Isaac Twum, Richmond Ayi, Emmanuel Kudjoe, Micheal Agbekornu.