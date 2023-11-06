CAF Women’s Champions League: Ampem Darkoa coach Adarkwah praises players' second-half response in win over AS FAR

Ampem Darkoa Ladies' coach, Joe Adarkwa, commended his players for their remarkable second-half performance in their debut match in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League.

The Ghanaian and West African champions overcame Moroccan side AS FAR in an exciting game held on Monday in San Pedro.

Ampem Darkoa fell behind after just 14 minutes when Najat Badri scored for the Moroccan team. However, the team's spirited second-half display resulted in an impressive comeback, securing a 2-1 victory. This win marks their first match in the competition, as they make their debut in the CAF Women's Champions League.

Coach Joe Adarkwa acknowledged the challenges they faced and the need to regroup after conceding the early goal. He stated, "First of all, we knew our game against AS Far would be very difficult, so we were very determined and prepared. Unfortunately, we conceded in the first half."

Adarkwa continued, "I spoke extensively to the ladies and reassured them that AS Far is just a female team like them, and they need not show them too much respect. They listened."

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will face AS Mande in their second match on Thursday, November 9, at Laurent Pokou in San Pedro.

By Abigail Sena Sosu | Ivory Coast