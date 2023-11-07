CAF Women's Champions League: Ampem Darkoa coach hails players determination after win over AS FAR

Ampem Darkoa Ladies' head coach, Joe Nana Adarkwa, commended his team's remarkable effort following their hard-fought 2-1 triumph over ASFAR Club in the CAF Women's Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions, displaying their mettle, made a winning start to the competition ongoing in Ivory Coast.

In a nail-biting encounter, Ampem Darkoa Ladies found themselves a goal down but rallied to secure a victory against their Moroccan opponents in San Pedro on Monday. Comfort Yeboah emerged as the star of the match, contributing a stunning equaliser and being involved in the creation of the second goal as his cross deflected off a Moroccan defender into the net.

Nana Adarkwa shared his insights after the game, stating, "Everyone knew ASFAR are a very good side, so I warned the girls to be cautious in the first half. But after reading the game and seeing that we could match them after opening up, that saw us play better in the second half. The determination and the hard work of the girls were the reasons we got the positive result."

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will continue their campaign on Thursday, November 9, when they take on Malian side AS Mande in their second group game.

Currently, the Nana Mma team lead the way in Group B following their triumphant start, while the other match between Hurricanes FC and AS Mande concluded in a 1-1 draw.