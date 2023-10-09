CAF Women's Champions League: Ampem Darkoa Ladies draw holders AS FAR in tough Group

Ampem Darkoa have drawn defending champions AS FAR in Group B of the 2023 Ivory Coast CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions will also face Equatoguinean side Huracanes and AS Mande from Mali in the pool.

Two months ago, the Techiman-based side defeated Nigerian side Delta Queens FC to win the WAFU Zone B qualifying tournament to took their ticket.

The eight-team tournament which has Atletico FC, S Casablanca, JKT Queens and Mamelodi Sundowns in Group A will run from 5-19 November 2023.

Ampem Darkoa will be making their first appearance in the tournament which is being organized for the third time since 2021.

In the maiden edition, another Ghanaian side Hasaacas Ladies advanced to the final but missed out on the final to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.