CAF Women's Champions League: Ampem Darkoa Ladies star Comfort Yeboah delighted with brace against AS FAR

Published on: 07 November 2023
Ampem Darkoa Ladies winger, Comfort Yeboah has shared her excitement after scoring a brace in their comeback win against AS FAR in the CAF Women's Champions League. 

The talented youngster, who was named woman of the match, cancelled an early lead from Najat Badri with a ferocious strike after the break before squeezing the second moments later.

Celebrating the win, Yeboah dedicated her award to her teammates for playing a key role in their opening Group B win.

"I am very happy with this victory. We gave everything to win. I say thank you to my friends (teammates) for this match and for helping me score twice. I am proud of getting this trophy of best player of the match. We are happy but there are still two matches left, we will approach them well," she said after the game.

Meanwhile, the other game between Hurracanes and AS Mande ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will next face AS Mande as the quest to progress to the next stage continues.

