CAF Women's Champions League: Ampem Darkoa Ladies star Comfort Yeboah named PoTM in AS FAR win

Comfort Yeboah's outstanding performance for Ampem Darkoa Ladies in their historic win against AS FAR in the CAF Women's Champions League Group B opener has earned her the woman of the match award.

The winger was a menace down the right for the defence of AS FAR as the Ghanaian champions recovered from a goal down to beat the Moroccan giants.

Having conceded just after 13 minutes through a Najat Badri goal, Yeboah inspired her side's comeback after forcing the equalizer moments after the break.

She then scored a belter to secure victory for the WAFU champions in their first appearance at the CAF Women's Champions League.

"It wasn't an easy game, very difficult, but we fought and we were able to win the game. The coach spoke to us and assured us we can do it, and it really helped us," she said after the game.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will next face AS Mande on November 11.