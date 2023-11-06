GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF Women's Champions League: Ampem Darkoa secure historic win against ASFAR 

Published on: 06 November 2023
Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies engineered a remarkable comeback from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory against the defending champions ASFAR, the Moroccan giants, in their first match of the CAF Women's Champions League in Cote d'Ivoire.

The match started with ASFAR taking the lead in the opening minutes as Najat Badri capitalized on a defensive lapse to tap the ball into the net, setting the tone with the first goal of the game.

Ampem Darkoa created numerous scoring opportunities but were unable to break through the Moroccan defence during the first half.

However, after the halftime break, Ampem Darkoa regained their momentum and piled the pressure on the Moroccan side.

Comfort Yeboah played a pivotal role in the comeback. The winger got the equalizer with a bullet of a strike before delivering a cross from the right wing that was inadvertently deflected into the net for an own goal, to win the match for Ampem Darkoa.

Comfort Yeboah's performance was outstanding, and she was rightfully named Women of the Match after the game.

Reflecting on her performance and the thrilling comeback, she remarked, "It wasn't an easy game, very difficult, but we fought and we were able to win the game. The coach spoke to us and assured us we can do it, and it really helped us."

Ampem Darkoa will play AS Mande on November 11, 2023, at San Pedro in their second group game.

