GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

CAF Women's Champions League: Ampem Darkoa to start campaign on November 6

Published on: 16 October 2023
CAF Women's Champions League: Ampem Darkoa to start campaign on November 6

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the match schedule for the forthcoming Women’s Champions League Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

Scheduled to be held from November 5 to November 19 in Korhogo and San Pedro, Cote d’Ivoire, the tournament promises exciting matchups.

Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa will commence their campaign against title holders AS FAR club from Morocco on November 6, followed by a clash with AS Mande on November 9.

The climax of Ampem Darkoa’s group stage journey will be their face-off against Huracanes FC on November 12. The tournament will showcase the top women's football teams in Africa, vying for the prestigious title.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more