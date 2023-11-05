CAF Women’s Champions League: Ampem Darkoa's confident coach mims for victory in debut campaign

Joe Nana Adarkwa, the head coach of Ampem Darkoa, is filled with confidence ahead of their CAF Women’s Champions League opener against AS FAR on Monday.

He believes his team is well-prepared and determined to win the tournament in Ivory Coast on their first attempt.

During the CAF mandatory pre-match press conference, Adarkwa emphasized their strong preparation and the team's primary goal of claiming the trophy.

"We have prepared very well for this tournament. My team is here for the trophy, and that is the most important thing," he stated.

He acknowledged the high level of competition, with all participating teams being champions from their respective countries.

"All the teams here are champions from their various countries, and so is Ampem Darkoa, so we are here to rub shoulders with them and compete very well," he added.

Adarkwa also praised the motivation and dedication of his players, expressing his unwavering confidence in their readiness.

"The players are well motivated, psyched and responding very well to training, the reason for my enormous confidence."

Ampem Darkoa will commence their tournament journey with a group B match against As Far on November 6 at Stade de San Pedro.