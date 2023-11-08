CAF Women’s Champions League: Our focus is on winning the trophy - Ampem Darkoa's Linda Owusu Ansah

Ampem Darkoa Ladies midfielder Linda Owusu Ansah emphasised in a press conference that her teammates are not getting carried away by their first victory in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League. They remain focused on their ultimate goal.

Speaking to the media ahead of their second game against Malian side AS Mande, Ansah explained, "They are ready for the second game against AS Mande and have long put the win against AS FAR Rabat behind them."

Ampem Darkoa kicked off the tournament by defeating defending champions AS FAR 2-1, but Linda made it clear that this was not their primary objective. "We were happy we won against As Far, but that is not the target. We are aiming for the trophy, so we continue to fight," she explained.

When asked about the presence of Ghanaian fans, the former Supreme Ladies playmaker emphasized how the fans contributed to their confidence and eventual victory. She expressed her hope to see them in large numbers again.

"We were delighted to see the Ghanaian fans in the stands. That's why we ran to them after the goals and the game. They really boosted our morale, and I urge them to come again as we face AS Mande tomorrow night," Linda added.

Ampem Darkoa, the Ghanaian and WAFU Zone B champions led by head coach Joe Nana Adarkwah, are making their debut appearance at the continental competition and are determined to win the trophy. They are currently top of Group B and will secure qualification to the semi-finals with victory on Thursday against AS Mande.

By Abigail Sena Sosu | Ivory Coast.