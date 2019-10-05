CAF Women’s Olympic Qualifier: Black Queens jets off to Kenya on Sunday

Ghana’s Black Queens will jet off to Kenya for the return leg of the CAF Olympic qualifier on Sunday 6 October 2019.

The first leg ended in a draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday as both sides shared the spoils after the game.

It was a frustrating game for the Black Queens as they failed to find the back of the net on three occasions which came of the woodwork

The Kenyans will be heading into the second leg with more confidence after putting up a good performance here in Ghana

Despite the disappointing results, Black Queens head coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo is confident her side can pick a win and progress to the next round of the qualifiers.

The game comes off on Tuesday 8 October 2019