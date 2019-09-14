Caleb Ekuban promises Trabzonspor fans he will come back from injury stronger

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban has promised fans of Trabzonspor he will make a strong come back from injury.

The striker suffered a broken left foot injury after colliding with Portuguese midfielder Fernandes in training on Wednesday.

Ekuban will miss from four to six weeks of football but the Ghana international has pledged to return stronger for the club.

"Football gives and buys football. Just like life. Unfortunately I will stay away from the field for at least 1 month. I will have an operation. I will always support my team and I will come back," he stated.

The 25-year old has had an outstanding start to the season, scoring five in seven games.

His absence is a big blow to the club who have to depend on injury prone Daniel Sturridge and on loan Crystal Palace forward Adam Sorloth.