Caleb Ekuban records best start to a season in his career at Trabzonspor

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban is enjoying the best start to a season in his career this campaign at Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The ex-Leeds United attacker has scored five goals in seven games, recording an assist in the process.

Ekuban has become a fan favourite at Trabzon, after an impressive loan spell last season which saw him earn his debut call up to the national team of Ghana.

This season, the 25-year old opened his account against Sparta Prague in the Europa League and also created an assist in that game.

He followed that performance with a hat-trick against AEK in the Europa League as the Turkish side progress to the group stages of the competition.

In the Super Lig, the former Chievo Verona striker fetched an important equalizer for the team in their 1-1 draw against giants Fenerbache.

Caleb Ekuban's best season was in the 2016/17 season with Partizan Tirana, but at the Albanian club he did not score five goals in his first seven games.

The Ghana international's place in the starting line up of Trabzonspor seems secured despite the arrivals of Adam Solorth and former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge.