Caleb Ekuban’s representative confirms client’s summer departure from Leeds United

Representative of Caleb Ekuban, Graziano Battistini has disclosed that his client will leave Leeds United to join Trabzonspor on a permanent deal in the summer.

Ekuban joined the English Championship two season’s ago but failed to established himself in the side before he was shipped out on loan to Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

The 25-year-old has quickly found his feet in the Turkish league, registering two assists and scoring 5 goals in 23 league games.

The former Chievo Verona forward has been him linked with a return to the Lillywhites as they are on the verge of Premier League promotion.

However, his representative has cooled down those reports after revealing that the striker is well set to remain with Trabzonspor next term.

He is doing very well at Trabzonspor, he has a great chance of being able to play the African Cup,” Battistini said.

“He has important potential and he is demonstrating it. Trabzonspor will buy the striker from Leeds.

Ekuban looks set to feature in his maiden Africa Cup of Nations after netting twice in two games for the Black Stars last month.