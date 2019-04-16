GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Caleb Ekuban’s representative confirms client’s summer departure from Leeds United

Published on: 16 April 2019
Caleb Ekuban’s representative confirms client’s summer departure from Leeds United
TRABZON, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 02: Caleb Ekuban of Trabzonspor in action during the Turkish Super Lig football match between Trabzonspor and MKE Ankaragucu at the Medical Park Stadium in Trabzon, Turkey on February 02, 2019. (Photo by Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Representative of Caleb Ekuban, Graziano Battistini has disclosed that his client will leave Leeds United to join Trabzonspor on a permanent deal in the summer.

Ekuban joined the English Championship two season’s ago but failed to established himself in the side before he was shipped out on loan to Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

The 25-year-old has quickly found his feet in the Turkish league, registering two assists and scoring 5 goals in 23 league games.

The former Chievo Verona forward has been him linked with a return to the Lillywhites as they are on the verge of Premier League promotion.

However, his representative has cooled down those reports after revealing that the striker is well set to remain with Trabzonspor next term.

He is doing very well at Trabzonspor, he has a great chance of being able to play the African Cup,” Battistini said.

“He has important potential and he is demonstrating it. Trabzonspor will buy the striker from Leeds.

Ekuban looks set to feature in his maiden Africa Cup of Nations after netting twice in two games for the Black Stars last month.

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations