Caleb Ekuban's Trabzonspor survive AEK Athens scare to qualify for group stage of Europa League

Published on: 29 August 2019

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban played full throttle as Trabzonspor survived a late scare to advance to the group stage of the Europa League despite losing 2-0 in the reverse fixture against AEK Athens at home on Thursday evening.

The defeat at home means Ekuban's hat-trick in the first leg has powered the side to the group stage of Europe inter-club competition.

Goals from Croatian Marko Livaja and Petros Mandalos ensured the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

But the Turkish giants advance by virtue of a better away record to make the group stage of the competition.

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban scored a sensational hat-trick in the first leg to ensure the Turkish giants avoided a heartbreak after losing 2-0 at home.

The former Leeds United striker has scored four goals in four matches in the qualifying campaign.

The draw for the Europa League takes place on Friday.

