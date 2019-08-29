Caleb Ekuban's Trabzonspor survive AEK Athens scare to qualify for group stage of Europa League

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban played full throttle as Trabzonspor survived a late scare to advance to the group stage of the Europa League despite losing 2-0 in the reverse fixture against AEK Athens at home on Thursday evening.

The defeat at home means Ekuban's hat-trick in the first leg has powered the side to the group stage of Europe inter-club competition.

Goals from Croatian Marko Livaja and Petros Mandalos ensured the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

But the Turkish giants advance by virtue of a better away record to make the group stage of the competition.

The former Leeds United striker has scored four goals in four matches in the qualifying campaign.

The draw for the Europa League takes place on Friday.