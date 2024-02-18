Callum Hudson-Odoi scores in Nottingham Forest's crucial win over West Ham United

Nottingham Forest emerged victorious against West Ham United, thanks to a late goal from English-born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in a thrilling English Premier League clash.

The match, filled with exciting chances, showcased both teams vying for dominance from the outset.

Nottingham Forest took the lead just before halftime, as Awoniyi demonstrated clinical finishing to put his team ahead. West Ham faced a setback in the 70th minute when Kalvin Phillips was shown a red card for receiving his second yellow in quick succession, diminishing hopes of a comeback.

As the match neared its conclusion, Hudson-Odoi became with a composed finish from close range sealed the win. Seizing on a loose ball in the box, the former Chelsea winger secured the victory, emphasising Nottingham Forest's dominance in style.

Hudson-Odoi, 23, has been in excellent form, contributing significantly with four goals and one assist in 16 appearances this Premier League season. Impressively, he has found the net in each of his last three Premier League matches.

This crucial win has propelled Nottingham Forest to the 15th position in the league table, amassing 24 points from 25 games.