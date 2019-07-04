Callum Hudson-Odoi to start training in August

Chelsea youngester Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to return to training ahead of the new season after he was given the green light by renowned Barcelona-based surgeon Ramon Cugat, who carried out his surgery.

The 18-year old got injured in April, 2019 Aafter suffering a partial rupture of his Achilles against Burnley.

According to news coming from the camp, his Achilles has healed and he is ready to step up his rehab.

Hudson-Odoi is expected to stay at Chelsea for the coming season.

There are talks of a reported £ 100,000 week a deal that has been offered to the youngester for him to extend his stay at the Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi is expected to be a key player under Frank Lampard who takes over as new manager of the club.

Meanwhile, there are still interests from clubs across Europe for Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea are keen to tie the youngester to a new contract before the season kicks off .