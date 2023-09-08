Cameroonian attacker Albert Dieudonne Eonde nets hatrick as Hearts of Oak see off Vision FC in pre-season friendly

In a preseason friendly held at the All Nations University Park in Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern Region, Hearts of Oak triumphed over Vision FC with a 3-1 victory, thanks to an impressive hat trick by Cameroonian attacker Albert Dieudonne Eonde.

The match provided valuable insights for both teams, especially during the cautious first half, where neither side managed to score.

However, in the 49th minute, Eonde broke the deadlock, granting Hearts of Oak the lead.

Vision FC later equalized when Frank Otto scored an own goal.

The Phobians then reestablished their advantage with another goal from Eonde and sealed their victory by converting a penalty, concluding the match with a 3-1 scoreline.

Notably, Hearts of Oak has maintained an outstanding unbeaten streak throughout the preseason, amassing an impressive total of 33 goals while conceding only 5 across seven games.

As they prepare for the upcoming 2023-24 Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak is set to face RTU in their opening match scheduled for September 15th.