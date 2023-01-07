"Can't wait to give my all"- Mudasiru Salifu reacts after completing his move to Al Batin FC

Ghanaian midfielder Mudasiru Salifu has shared his excitement after sealing a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Batin FC.

The Asante Kotoko midfielder joins the Pro League side till the end of the season.

"Happy to be part of Al Batin FC family. Can’t wait to give my all," wrote the midfielder on Twitter.

Al Batin unveiled the midfielder on their official website with a captivating video of his performances for Sherrif Tiraspol.

Happy to be part of @albatinclub family. Can’t wait to give my all. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/yVhLYwDvPJ — Mudasiru Salifu (@muda_salifu3) January 6, 2023

He joins Al Batin after a successful loan spell at Moldovan champions Sherrif Tiraspol where he joined in July last year.

Al Batin have the option to sign the 25-year-old midfielder permanently if he excels during his short stint.

Salifu made 21 appearances in all competitions for Sherrif in the Moldovan League, UEFA Champions League qualifications, UEFA Europa League playoff and the Europa League group stages.

Al Batin are currently languishing bottom of the Saudi Pro League with just a point after 11 rounds of matches and Salifu's addition will be required to improve things going forward.

Salifu becomes the second Ghanaian player to play for Al Batin after former Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah from July 2021 to January 2022.