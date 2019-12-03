Carlos Vela beat Latif Blessing to 2019 LAFC Attacker of the Year Award

Carlos Vela beat Ghanaian International Latif Blessing to the Los Angeles Football Club’s (LAFC) 2019 Attacker of the Year award.

The 30-year old was outstanding for Los Angeles FC in the just ended season, picking up the Most Valuable Award (MVP) oF the season.

He won the award after acquiring 74% of votes from the fans.

He played in 31 games in the season and scored 34 goals to break the Josef Martinez’s 2018 record of 31.

The Former Arsenal player also registered 15 assists, and broke Sebastian Giovinco’s 2015 record of combined goals and assists (which was 38).

Vela also scored two goals and notched an assist in LAFC’s run to the Western Conference Final.

Latif Blessing and Brian Rodriguez picked up the third place from the polls which represented five percent of the votes.

The former Liberty Professionals player played in 34 games for LAFC was a dominant force in the squad.

In the MLS he played 36 matches and scored six goals, registered three assists in the 2019 season.