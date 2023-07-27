CAS fines Ghana FA 9,300 Swiss Francs, rules in favour of AshantiGold, Inter Allies players in match-fixing scandal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has fined the Ghana FA an amount to the tune of 9,300 Swiss Francs after ruling in favour of the players involved in match-fixing game between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies FC two seasons ago.

The CAS ruling overturns all punishments imposed by the Ghana FA, including a ban on the said players.

The GFA's Disciplinary Committee decision had sanctioned 21 players who were involved in the match, which ended 7-0 to AshantiGold at the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi.

The players were handed bans for their alleged involvement in manipulating the results of the match.

Following the GFA's decision to ban the players, the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) through the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro) filed for a stay of execution pending an appeal.

However, Asante Kotoko SC appealed the Ghana FA decision for the player Richmond Nii Lamptey, who had switched camp from Allies.

CAS upheld the stay of execution, which temporarily lifted the ban of the players to allow them to continue to play for their desired clubs competitively.

CAS has now announced its decision, annulling all the sanctions imposed on the players. With the punishments overturned, the players can now fully participate in football activities without any restrictions.

CAS has then ordered the Ghana FA to pay Richmond Nii Lamptey the amount of 3000 Swiss Francs as contributions towards his legal fees and other expenses in connection with the arbitration proceedings.

Also, CAS has ordered the Ghana FA to pay each of the remaining players 300 Swiss Francs, which amounts to a total of 6,300 Swiss Francs towards the contributions towards the legal fees and other expenses.

Below is the decision by CAS: