CAS orders GFA to pay banned Inter Allies players $345.77 each

The Inter Allies players who were banned for their involvement in the match-fixing scandal against Ashantigold have seen the decision reversed in their favour following a release by the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Twenty-one players, including Hashim Musah, will receive an amount of $345.77 as compensation from the Ghana Football Association.

The GFA's Disciplinary Committee decision had sanctioned 21 players who were involved in the match, which ended 7-0 to AshantiGold at the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi.

They were handed bans for their alleged involvement in manipulating the results of the match.

However, Asante Kotoko SC appealed the Ghana FA decision for the player Richmond Nii Lamptey, who had switched camp from Allies.

CAS upheld the stay of execution, which temporarily lifted the ban of the players to allow them to continue to play for their desired clubs competitively.

The sports court has now ordered the Ghana FA to pay Richmond Nii Lamptey the amount of 3000 Swiss Francs as contributions towards his legal fees and other expenses in connection with the arbitration proceedings.

Also, CAS has ordered the Ghana FA to pay each of the remaining players 300 Swiss Francs, which amounts to a total of 6,300 Swiss Francs towards the contributions towards the legal fees and other expenses.

Below is the full statement: