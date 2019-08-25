GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo marks La Liga debut with strong performance against Valencia

Published on: 25 August 2019

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo put up a strong performance on his La Liga debut as Celta Vigo earned their first win of the season with a 1-0 win over Valencia.

Aidoo was handed a start on Saturday after being left on the bench in the opener against Real Madrid which Celta were beaten 4-1 and he did not disappoint.

The 23-year-old was absolutely excellent as he marshalled the back very well and prevented the visitors from scoring.

Aidoo made 61 passes (with 98% pass accuracy), six clearances, as well as won possession in the final third two times.

With this performance, Aidoo will be confident of starting the next game which is a trip to free-scoring Sevilla next week.

