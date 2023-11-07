Celtic & Rangers target Nathaniel Adjei makes Swedish top-flight ToTW

Fast-rising Ghana youth defender Nathaniel Adjei has been included in the Swedish Allsvenskan Team of the Week following his stupendous display for Hammarby IF over the weekend

Adjei has become an integral part of the Hammarby squad this term and proved his worth with a string of smart defending during their stalemate at Vernamo IFK on Sunday.

He clinched the Most Valuable Player’s award after the match after clocking a rating of 79.

The award was the 21-year-old’s third of the campaign after matchday 29.

Adjei’s superlative performances have not gone unnoticed as top European clubs are reported to be angling for his signature ahead of the winter transfer market.

Scotland giants Rangers and Celtic have been mooted to be interested in the player and both clubs are looking to bolster their squads ahead of the forthcoming window.

Marti Cifuentes, who left the Bajens to join English Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers last week, is reported to be aiming a reunion with the versatile guardsman.

Adjei has enjoyed 22 appearances in all competitions for Hammarby so far this campaign.