Central African Republic send warning to Ghana after 6-0 thrashing of Bhutan in FIFA Series

Ghana's World Cup qualifiers group opponents, the Central African Republic thumped Bhutan 6-0 in the first game of the inaugural FIFA Series.

The Central African Republic will next play Sri Lanka as part of preparations for June's World Cup qualifiers against Ghana.

While Ghana is preparing to face arch-rivals Nigeria in Marrakech, CAR made light work of their opponents in Colombo.

Tresor Toropite gave the Africans a 17th minute lead but it was the second half that the floodgates were opened.

Ghislain Baboula doubled the lead three minutes after the break before Karl Namnganda added another a minute later.

Hamissou Dangabo put the game beyond the Asians before Namnganda and Baboula added their second strikes of the game to complete the 6-0 mauling.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will hope to bounce back from the Africa Cup of Nations disappointment when they face the Super Eagles on Friday night. Ghana will later engage Uganda on Tuesday as part of preparations for the games against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.